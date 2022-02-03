News and First Alert Weather App
Several hundred people address Enbridge pipeline reroute across northern Wisconsin

FILE - This June 29, 2018 file photo shows tanks at the Enbridge Energy terminal in Superior, Wis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)(Jim Mone | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 7:28 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Many of nearly 300 people who attended a 10-hour-long virtual public hearing spoke against a $450 million plan to reroute an oil and gas pipeline across northern Wisconsin.

The hearing that began Wednesday finally wrapped up early Thursday.

Participants addressed a draft environmental review for a 40-mile reroute of Enbridge’s Line 5 in Ashland and Iron counties. Enbridge wants to move the pipeline after the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa sued the company in 2019 to shut down and remove Line 5 from the tribe’s reservation.

Enbridge needs permits from multiple state and federal agencies to move ahead with the project.

