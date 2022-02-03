News and First Alert Weather App
Schools in Wisconsin Valley Conference to switch to electronic ticketing

(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Schools in the Wisconsin Valley Conference will move to electronic ticketing at the start of the WVC and WIAA Postseason in each sport.

D.C. Everest, Marshfield, Merrill, SPASH, Wausau East and West and Wisconsin Rapids are in the Wisconsin Valley Conference.

According to a news release from the Wausau School District, spectators will need to purchase tickets online through Ticket Spicket, the online provider for the Wisconsin Valley Conference for WVC Championships (Wrestling and Boys Swimming) and WIAA Regional/Sectional Events during the winter 2021-22.

Users will need to create an account. Tickets can be transferred to friends and family once purchased. People can purchased a ticket at the gate by scanning a QR code and using a credit card.

Click the links below for instructions:

Ticketing Guide for QR Code Check-In

App Usage: Quick Start Guide

Video: Buying Tickets & Checking in

