Portion of Wisconsin River Meats plant ‘total loss’ after overnight fire

MAUSTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The cause of a fire at Mauston meat processor is under investigation.

The fire was reported Wednesday night at Wisconsin River Meats. According to Wisconsin River Meats’ Facebook post, “the old portion of the plant is a total loss.” The business is location on Highway HH.

WMTV-TV reports more details could be released on Thursday.

The company’s post included information for venison customers, explaining that their meat and orders are stored in a different building and are not affected.

“We humbly ask that you be patient and please give us some time to sort out the cause of the fire and for us to transition some of our business and invoicing to our warehouse,” the post stated.

Public Announcement: Yes there was a fire at out plant last night. We thank Mauston and surrounding area Fire... Posted by Wisconsin River Meats on Thursday, February 3, 2022

