Oneida County launches free property fraud detection service

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - Property owners in Oneida County can sign up for a free fraud alert program through the Register of Deeds office.

Property Fraud Alert is a notification service that alerts subscribers each time a document is recorded with their name in the participating County Land Records office. Kyle Franson, Oneida County Register of Deeds, said their department has received phone calls and questions regarding companies such as Home Title Lock, their fees and the services they may offer.

“It is important to understand that companies such as Home Title Lock are not title insurance policies and cannot prevent fraudulent activity on your property. Home Title Lock charges a monthly or annual fee for a service that periodically checks for document activity,” Franson explained.

Property Fraud Alert is a free notification service. Many other counties in Wisconsin have similar programs.

To sign up, go to the Oneida County website; www.co.oneida.wi.us Click on “Departments”, and then select the Register of Deeds. Scroll down to Related Links section and click on “Oneida County Property Fraud Alert link”.

