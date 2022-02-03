News and First Alert Weather App
Marshfield holds mayoral forum

By Drew Sutherland
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 9:42 PM CST
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The three people competing to be on the ballot for Marshfield Mayor participated in a mayoral forum Wednesday night to answer questions about how they would do the job.

Lois TeStrake is a businesswoman who has owned Style Inn salon for over 30 years. Ken Bargender is a former Common Council Member who runs an online sales business and Bob McManus served as Mayor until last March when the Council voted him out. McManus is a commercial real estate agent.

The night began with questions from a moderator about how each would conduct themselves in the job, work with city officials and respond to the community’s needs. The three potential candidates’ answers were similar, with all of them stating collaboration, honesty and transparency were of high importance.

When the audience questions began, it was apparent the divide that caused McManus’s ouster is still alive and well.

“He lied to staff. He destroyed over 1100 city records. He violated state statutes. That’s the truth. You guys really want to know the truth. He does not deserve to be back in the office of mayor,” said Bargender.

McManus, for his part, maintains he was voted out as a result of differences in ideology. The District Attorney ruled there was nothing in the records that warranted legal action. Eight of the ten sitting Council Members at the time, including Bargender, determined that accusations of misconduct and obstruction were enough to remove him from office.

The primary election on February 15 will determine which two go to the spring election in April.

