Ice fishing ‘lures-in’ White Lake High students

132 schools are part of Wisconsin Interscholastic Fishing
By Hannah Borchert
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHITE LAKE, Wis. (WSAW) - Ice fishing is a sport growing in popularity among local school districts. 132 schools are part of Wisconsin Interscholastic Ice Fishing. 13 of them joined this year.

“Its becoming more popular and more acceptable to take a pile of kids on the ice,” said Teddy Bonde, Wisconsin Interscholastic Ice Fishing President.

The non-profit hosts large events for schools across Wisconsin to compete. It’s something White Lake High is looking into for larger events in the future. They started their club this year. Its a group of about 10 kids with the shared passion of ice fishing. They meet on the weekends to do it.

“We look forward to it all week cause you like hanging out with your friends and eating snacks, talking, whatever… just hanging out,” said Blake Lambert, ice fishing club member.

Many of the members enjoy the social aspect most. They spend around 6 hours in one day together.

“Its definitely brought us closer together,” said Bryar Wegner, ice fishing club member.

Aside from friendship he enjoys the feeling he gets when he thinks he’s going to catch a fish.

“You get like a sense of adrenaline almost ‘I got a fish on me, let’s see what I can do to catch it.’ Cause you never know what’s gunna come out of that hole,” said Wegner.

Dave Jarmuz, the coach, said he likes watching the kids passion for fishing grow as they learn from one another.

Jarmuz said the club is still fairly new, but they are looking into joining larger events.

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Ice Fishing is hosting their 2022 Championship tournament February 19th click here for details.

