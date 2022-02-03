News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Group of moms gather to scream out stress and exhaustion

They gathered last week for a collective “mom scream” after two years of stress and exhaustion from the pandemic. (Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEABODY, Ma. (CNN) – A group of moms in Massachusetts are letting it all out.

They gathered last week for a collective “mom scream” after two years of stress and exhaustion from the pandemic.

Sarah Harmon, a therapist and mom of two girls, organized the event after getting the idea from clients who needed a release of emotion.

Harmon said screaming can be very cathartic and doing it as a group offers a feeling of community.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help identifying a woman’s skull found in...
Public assistance sought in helping solve 20-year-old cold case
Army Secretary Christine Wormuth issued a statement saying, “unvaccinated soldiers present risk...
Army to immediately discharge unvaccinated soldiers
City of Wausau proposes a new plan to keep residents living here for the long haul.
City of Wausau proposes new plan to stop ‘brain drain’
Tourism grants awarded to Mosinee, Marshfield and Merrill
Health experts are keeping a close eye on a spinoff of Omicron called BA.2.
‘Stealth omicron’ COVID-19 variant detected in Dane Co.

Latest News

University of Pennsylvania doctors say they’ve cured two patients of leukemia with a gene...
Doctors: Cancer patients cured a decade after gene therapy
The US says an ISIS leader was killed in a raid.
US says ISIS leader killed in raid
A home was massively damaged during a U.S. raid in Syria. Officials said a top Islamic State...
Biden says Islamic State leader killed during US raid in Syria
Schools in Wisconsin Valley Conference to switch to electronic ticketing
FILE - Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke, left, attends his sentencing hearing at the...
Ex-Chicago officer who killed Laquan McDonald leaves prison