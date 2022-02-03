News and First Alert Weather App
Former camp counselor charged with child sexual assault

Remington Nystrom
Remington Nystrom(Wisconsin Department of Corrections)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 2:05 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Prosecutors have filed criminal charges against a 32-year-old Wisconsin Rapids accused of sexually assaulting a child while he worked as a camp counselor.

Remington Nystrom is expected to be charged with first-degree sexual assault. According to a news release from Attorney General Josh Kaul, Nystrom is accused of inappropriately touching a sleeping child while he worked as a camp counselor at a Mount Morris camp in Waushara.

Investigators said the incident occurred in 2009. Kaul said the victim had not reported the assault to either the church or authorities prior to reporting to the AG’s website for clergy and faith leader abuse.

Survivors of clergy or faith leader abuse, their friends and family, or anyone who has information about how a religious organization has responded to reported abuse are encouraged to report that information to DOJ either online at SupportSurvivors.widoj.gov or by calling 1-877-222-2620.

This investigation was the result of an investigation by the Waushara County Sheriff’s Department.

A future court date has not yet been set.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

