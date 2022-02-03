First Alert Weather Forecast: Continued cold with snow showers late week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Cold conditions are on tap for Thursday night in North Central Wisconsin. Clear sky to start the night, followed by increasing clouds overnight in advance of the next weather maker. Lows by Friday morning in the single digits below zero.

Sub-zero lows are expected in many locales later tonight. (WSAW)

Clouds are going to be common on Friday with snow showers expected from late morning into the mid to late afternoon. Snowfall of a coating to less than 1″ is expected to the southwest of Wausau, with 1-2″ from Wausau on to the northeast. Continued cold with highs in the low 10s. Roads will be slippery and snow-covered on Friday for the lunchtime and afternoon commutes. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination, slow down, and overall, drive with care.

A coating to 1" possible southwest of Wausau, with 1-2" to the northeast. (WSAW)

Snow showers are expected late morning into the afternoon Friday. (WSAW)

Snow showers will work across the area early Friday afternoon. (WSAW)

The flakes will taper off later Friday afternoon. (WSAW)

The weekend will feature considerable cloudiness with light snow possible on Saturday in the Northwoods. Around 1″ of snowfall is possible. Highs on Saturday in the upper 10s. Snow showers are then possible later Saturday night into Sunday morning, with a mostly cloudy rest of the day on Sunday. Highs in the mid 10s.

Light snow possible north Saturday, morning snow showers on Sunday. (WSAW)

The new work week does feature intervals of sunshine for both Monday and Tuesday. Chilly on Monday with highs in the upper 10s. A warm front will usher in milder air on Tuesday with daytime readings rebounding into the low 30s. Mostly cloudy Wednesday, February 9th with a chance of snow showers. High in the mid 20s. Thursday, February 10th has a possibility for light snow. Highs in the low to mid 20s.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.