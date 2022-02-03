News and First Alert Weather App
DNR to host virtual CWD detection meeting In Vilas County on Feb. 9

MGN Graphic
MGN Graphic(MGN Graphic)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the Vilas County Deer Advisory Council will host a virtual public meeting on the status of chronic wasting disease in wild deer in Vilas County from 6 – 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 9.

The department and County Deer Advisory Council members will also discuss disease surveillance options.

In December, a 3-year-old buck tested positive for CWD in the town of Lincoln in Vilas County.

Chronic wasting disease is a fatal, infectious nervous system disease of deer, moose, elk and reindeer/caribou. The Wisconsin DNR began monitoring the state’s wild white-tailed deer population for chronic wasting disease in 1999. The first positives were found in 2002.

The public is invited to watch the meeting via Zoom here. Or people can join by phone: 312-626-6799; meeting ID: 818 3007 9040

