Curling’s storied history in Wausau offers something for everyone

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The history of curling in Wausau can be traced back to 1920. While the sport has remained popular in the Wausau area, there’s always an uptick in interest when the Winter Olympics roll around.

“I’m not quite sure what it is,” said Jim Force, a member of the Wausau Curling Club Board of Directors. “I think in the winter climates, where we are, a sport on ice is interesting and attractive, and it’s different. There’s a certain curiosity involved in how the sport works and what’s involved.”

The Wausau Curling Club offers many opportunities for people to tap into those curiosities and get to know the sport firsthand.

“We certainly encourage people to come on and down and give it a try,” said Pete Hessert, a member of the club. “You’ll probably see some of your friends down here.”

The club holds “Learn to curl” classes regularly, teaching people the basics of curling and how to play. It was at one of those classes that Team USA Wheelchair Skipper Matt Thums learned how to play. "

“It’s a great sport,” said Thums. “Everyone can do it. You can have a four-year-old come down and curl. It’s just a great sport to get into.”

Thums, a Weston native, will captain Team USA at the Paralympic in Beijing in March. He’s competed with Team USA since 2016. Thums says it’s a great experience to compete at the international level.

“You’re representing the flag, representing the USA,” said Thums. “It feels good to go out there and compete with the other teams. On the world stage, there’s nothing better than that type of competition.”

Part of what draws people in is the social aspect of the game.

”All the other countries, all the wheelchair curlers are a great group of people,” said Thums. “You may not be speaking the same language, but when you’re on the ice, you kind of know the lingo. It’s a big curling family.”

The camaraderie translates to every level of curling.

“Nobody gets angry. Nobody gets upset. We all shake hands at the start of the game. We all shake hands at the finish,” said Force. “Then, we might head for the bar for a soda or a beer or in the morning a cup of coffee and a donut.”

For those wanting to give curling a try, Wausau is one of the best places to get started because of its state-of-the-art facilities at the Wausau Curling Center.

“We’re very fortunate to have this facility and club here in town,” said Hessert.

The next “Learn to curl” class at the Wausau Curling Center is Feb. 26. For more information, visit here.

