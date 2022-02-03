Compromise met over County Highway PP controversy

TOWN OF LINWOOD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Highway Department is discussing its current right of way maintenance policy. They’re looking to take down trees and clear brush along county highway PP in the Town of Linwood.

The committee came up with what they say is a compromise. They will not cut the trees marked along highway PP until after a traffic study is done on the road. Wednesday’s meeting was jam packed with people there to voice their concerns.

Portage County’s current right of way policy says the highway department can clear trees and brush up to 30 feet from the center line of the road, or 18 feet from the road’s edge. Trees that are now marked for cutting along PP have sparked controversy.

“We don’t need this current policy, it’s too far reaching. You need to take individual roads into individual consideration,” one person attending the meeting said.

“What level of risk are you willing to accept in order to support the subject of question of beauty and aesthetics?” another person asked.

Many people at Wednesday’s meeting said the nature surrounding highway PP should remain untouched, while others said cutting down trees and removing brush too close to the road will make it safer for everyone.

“The severity of the accidents is significantly less. It gives vehicles time to slow down, even if it only slows down an additional 20 MPH, that can mean the difference in life and death,” said a person in favor of the county’s current policy.

“County Road PP is in my opinion one of the most beautiful roads in Portage County, I definitely feel like we should maintain that,” Michelle Cornell said.

The compromise met by the committee is if the speed limit is lowered to at least 45 miles an hour on PP after a traffic study, a clear zone of 12 feet from the road’s edge will be proposed. Keeping some of the road’s natural beauty while maintaining safety.

“I think the 12 feet is a good compromise. A good compromise, no one should be happy, everybody should be a little mad. If someone goes away totally happy, that’s probably not a good compromise,” Portage County Highway Committee Chair Matt Jacowski said.

The folks against cutting down the trees also proposed to have the road deemed a “rustic road.” This would mean leaving vegetation along the road and native wildlife, it also means slower speeds.

“We’re hoping that it will help maintain the beauty and nature that is along that road,” Cornell said.

The committee voted to postpone talks of the rustic road proposal until after the speed study is done.

