News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Compromise met over County Highway PP controversy

The Portage County Highway Department is discussing its current right of way maintenance policy. They’re looking to take down trees and clear brush along county highway PP in the Town of Linwood.
By Tony Langfellow
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 9:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF LINWOOD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Highway Department is discussing its current right of way maintenance policy. They’re looking to take down trees and clear brush along county highway PP in the Town of Linwood.

The committee came up with what they say is a compromise. They will not cut the trees marked along highway PP until after a traffic study is done on the road. Wednesday’s meeting was jam packed with people there to voice their concerns.

Portage County’s current right of way policy says the highway department can clear trees and brush up to 30 feet from the center line of the road, or 18 feet from the road’s edge. Trees that are now marked for cutting along PP have sparked controversy.

“We don’t need this current policy, it’s too far reaching. You need to take individual roads into individual consideration,” one person attending the meeting said.

“What level of risk are you willing to accept in order to support the subject of question of beauty and aesthetics?” another person asked.

Many people at Wednesday’s meeting said the nature surrounding highway PP should remain untouched, while others said cutting down trees and removing brush too close to the road will make it safer for everyone.

“The severity of the accidents is significantly less. It gives vehicles time to slow down, even if it only slows down an additional 20 MPH, that can mean the difference in life and death,” said a person in favor of the county’s current policy.

“County Road PP is in my opinion one of the most beautiful roads in Portage County, I definitely feel like we should maintain that,” Michelle Cornell said.

The compromise met by the committee is if the speed limit is lowered to at least 45 miles an hour on PP after a traffic study, a clear zone of 12 feet from the road’s edge will be proposed. Keeping some of the road’s natural beauty while maintaining safety.

“I think the 12 feet is a good compromise. A good compromise, no one should be happy, everybody should be a little mad. If someone goes away totally happy, that’s probably not a good compromise,” Portage County Highway Committee Chair Matt Jacowski said.

The folks against cutting down the trees also proposed to have the road deemed a “rustic road.” This would mean leaving vegetation along the road and native wildlife, it also means slower speeds.

“We’re hoping that it will help maintain the beauty and nature that is along that road,” Cornell said.

The committee voted to postpone talks of the rustic road proposal until after the speed study is done.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health experts are keeping a close eye on a spinoff of Omicron called BA.2.
‘Stealth omicron’ COVID-19 variant detected in Dane Co.
City of Wausau proposes a new plan to keep residents living here for the long haul.
City of Wausau proposes new plan to stop ‘brain drain’
This is a 2019 photo of Maurice Drayton of the Green Bay Packers NFL football team. This image...
REPORT: Packers fire Special Teams Coordinator Maurice Drayton
Police said a shooting Tuesday outside a Minnesota school killed one student and injured another.
Police: 2 students shot, 1 fatally, at Minnesota school
Colin Mayfield, NewsChannel 7's first black male anchor
Cultural Conversations: WSAW’s first black male anchor remembers time in Wausau

Latest News

Mayoral Candidates Speak 2/2/2022
Mayoral Candidates Speak 2/2/2022
Right of Way Policy Prompts Debate 2/2/2022
Right of Way Policy Prompts Debate 2/2/2022
Three Marshfield locals want to win the mayor's seat
Marshfield holds mayoral forum
Colton Geurink poses for a picture after signing a letter of intent to play football at Winona...
Area athletes sign letters of intent to play football at the collegiate level