Changes and additions come to SAFER

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The South Area Fire District is making some new changes to its name and brand. The board of directors is pushing for its original name to be used, which is South Area Fire and Emergency Response.

The department said when it was first established back in 2014, it was originally branded as South Area Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER), but at the time, it decided to go with South Area Fire District. Battalion Chief Eric Lang said the department is known as SAFER statewide, not as South Area Fire District.

Although it is a change, Lang said the department is looking forward to the rebranding. “One of the firefighters actually designed the new logo, and then it was vetted throughout the department. Everybody really likes it.”

The rebranding includes new patches, uniform design, and stickers on all the trucks. One ambulance at station 2 already has the new logo on it, because it replaced an old ambulance. Lang said the process will take roughly one to two years, with patches and stickers for the trucks to be done first.

The department doesn’t know just yet how the rebranding will be paid for, as those details are still being worked out.

The department also got new technology that will help firefighters when it comes to search and rescue. The department received eight new lunar devices that are described as a 3-in-1 tool, for its three different settings. A greenline view, where the device outlines objects and people in green during cases of low visibility. A thermal setting to differentiate between hot and cold temperatures. And, lastly, a search setting that can help locate a firefighter who may be down if they also have the device on them.

Lang said the department hasn’t had to use the search setting yet but emphasized the need for the technology. “Anywhere between 80 and 100 firefighters, a year, die from various causes, and one of those is being trapped in a burning building.”

When the device is in the search setting, an alarm will sound from the downed firefighter, while a percent will go up if the other device gets closer to the location, or down if it’s getting further.

The eight devices will be put on frontline trucks, with plans to buy more in the future.

