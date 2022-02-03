Catnapped feline returned to Safe Haven in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A cat taken from a Green Bay pet sanctuary has been returned.

Bleu the cat was catnapped from Safe Haven Pet Sanctuary on Broadway at about 2 p.m. Wednesday. The alleged catnapper put Bleu into a bag and snuck the cat out a side door.

Safe Haven posted messages on Facebook pleading for the customer to return the cat to them.

On Thursday morning, one of Safe Haven’s employs spotted the alleged catnapper walking in downtown Green Bay with a duffel bag. Another employee approached the person and asked for the cat back. Bleu was in the duffel bag. The person handed the cat back over to the sanctuary.

Safe Haven has announced increased security measures. They’ll be checking identification and potentially doing bag checks. They’re also putting up new alarms.

“We check our guests in when they come in,” Elizabeth Feldhausen, founder of Safe Haven Pet Sanctuary, said. “We get their names and everything like that but what we’re finding is that we’re going to have to start having people present their IDs and we’re putting alarms on all of the other doors that leave this building.”

New safety precautions are in place starting Thursday with ID checks and alarms installed as soon as Friday. Steps being taken after Safe Haven staff said a person kidnapped one of their cats, Bleu, Wednesday afternoon.

A Safe Haven team member saw Bleu peeking through an apartment window late Wednesday night. As police got involved, staff watched out for Bleu Thursday morning.

“Me being off I said I’ll go park secretly and watch the apartment building,” Missy Snyder, a staff member at Safe Haven, said. “I’m emotional. So, I saw the person of interest walk out and I slowly followed him and he had this duffle bag.”

“I said I will go ask for him back and she was like, ‘You will?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, I will.’” Cindy Nelson, front desk manager and volunteer along with foster coordinator at Safe Haven, shared. “I started walking up to the guy and I didn’t have to say anything. He said to me, ‘Can you do me a favor?’ I was like, ‘Sure what is that?’ He hands me the bag and he asks me if I could please return this to cat to Safe Haven, and I said absolutely.”

Similar to an incident in April 2021, Bleu was returned to Safe Haven unharmed. The pet sanctuary is filing misdemeanor charges.

”This is not okay,” Ofc. Mallory Meve, Sr. Humane Officer with the Green Bay Police Department, emphasized. “It’s extremely cold outside right now. It’s like 12 degrees. The manner in which the cat was concealed and transported was inhumane. There are concerns about the animal urinating in the bag, improper ventilation, and those are just not humane methods of handling or caring for a cat.”

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.