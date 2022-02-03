Area athletes sign letters of intent to play football at the collegiate level

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Central Wisconsin athletes were able to sign their letters of intent to play football at the collegiate level.

In Wisconsin Rapids, linebacker Keagan Christy formalized his commitment to play football at Minnesota State, Moorehead. Christy was a force for the Red Raiders last season and is looking to prove himself at the Division 2 level.

“I set myself to really high expectations. I want to be the best linebacker in the conference. That’s what I hope to accomplish there and that’s what I’m going to strive for,” Christy said.

Staying in the Wisconsin Valley Conference, Wausau West running back Colton Geurink tore through the conference on the ground. The running back had 1,446 yards for the Warriors and will make a position switch to fullback to play at Winona State.

“I always have places I can improve in. And I am excited to make this position change from running back to fullback and looking forward to seeing what I can do at that position,” Geurink said.

Finally, Colby’s quarterback Brent Jeske. Jeske impressed on the offensive side, leading the Hornets to a state title. But his defensive side is what drew the attention of colleges.

As a linebacker, he had 16 tackles for a loss and six sacks with the Hornets. Jeske will be joining Geurink at Winona State.

“It’s a day come true. Most players don’t get to do something like this. Playing at the next level is something remarkable and something I’m never going to forget,” Jeske said.

Congratulations to all of the athletes in central Wisconsin on making their collegiate decisions.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.