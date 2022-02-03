News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

2 Wish-Bone dressings voluntarily recalled for undeclared allergen

Conagra brands says it's issuing a voluntary recall for some bottles of Wish-Bone Chunky Blue...
Conagra brands says it's issuing a voluntary recall for some bottles of Wish-Bone Chunky Blue Cheese dressing and Thousand Island dressing.(FDA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 7:30 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A popular brand of salad dressing is recalling some of their bottles.

Conagra Brands says it’s issuing a voluntary recall of a limited amount of Wish-Bone Chunky Blue Cheese dressing and Thousand Island dressing.

Both contain egg, considered an allergen, which is not stated on the product label.

The Food and Drug Administration says people who are allergic to eggs risk serious or life-threatening allergic reaction from these products.

There are no reports of illness or injury so far.

Conagra is working to remove the dressings from store shelves.

Affected bottles of the Thousand Island dressing have a best buy date of either Jan. 31, 2023, Feb. 1, 2023, or Feb. 11, 2023. Affected bottles of the Chunky Blue Cheese dressing have a best buy date of Nov. 9, 2022.

If you’ve bought the product, you should throw it away.

People with any questions or concerns can contact Conagra brands consumer care at 1-800-881-3989.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help identifying a woman’s skull found in...
Public assistance sought in helping solve 20-year-old cold case
Army Secretary Christine Wormuth issued a statement saying, “unvaccinated soldiers present risk...
Army to immediately discharge unvaccinated soldiers
City of Wausau proposes a new plan to keep residents living here for the long haul.
City of Wausau proposes new plan to stop ‘brain drain’
Tourism grants awarded to Mosinee, Marshfield and Merrill
Health experts are keeping a close eye on a spinoff of Omicron called BA.2.
‘Stealth omicron’ COVID-19 variant detected in Dane Co.

Latest News

A home was massively damaged during a U.S. raid in Syria. Officials said a top Islamic State...
US official: Islamic State leader detonated bomb during raid
The new ambulance at station 2 for South Area Fire and Emergency Response in Weston, WI.
Changes and additions come to SAFER
Fire Department Rebrands
Fire Department Rebrands
A home was massively damaged during a U.S. raid in Syria. Officials said a top Islamic State...
GRAPHIC: Wreckage seen after US attack on home in Syria
At least one person is dead and several injured after a shooting on a Greyhound bus outside a...
1 dead, others wounded in Northern California bus attack