Woodchucks add ‘Wausau’ to name, redesign logo

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -- The Woodchucks announced Wednesday it will be changing the team name back to the Wausau Woodchucks from the Wisconsin Woodchucks.

The rebranding will also include a new logo and team colors. The franchise was started in 1994.

“The brand update will promote Wausau throughout the entire Midwest,” said team owner Mark Macdonald. As the team travels across the Midwest, they will have the “Wausau” name proudly displayed on their uniforms.

According to a news release, all the Woodchucks television, radio, print and social media advertisements, including the posting of scores on the FOX Sports Ticker, will have the city of Wausau prominently displayed.

Woody Woodchuck will remain the team’s mascot.

The Wausau Woodchucks 29th season starts on May 30 on the road. The team’s first home game will be Tuesday, May 31. Gates will open at 5:35 p.m. and the first pitch is 6:35 p.m. Ticket packages and group ticket options are currently available for purchase. Single game tickets will go on sale in April.

