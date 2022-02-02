Why now is the right time for UWSP to bring back men’s golf and tennis

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) -The last time UW-Stevens Point fielded a men’s golf team was 1995. To find their last men’s tennis team? You have to go back even further to 1990. Now, both will return to Point this fall.

The timing is right for the additions, according to UWSP athletic director Brad Duckworth, who says the primary reason for them is to continue to provide as many opportunities as possible for potential Pointers.

“Now is the time,” says Duckworth. “I mean we certainly have demand for tennis and golf. We are looking at a variety of sports.

“It’s cyclical of course, in the 90′s everybody was dropping sports. You look in the 2000′s, 2020, state schools and private schools are expanding offerings as fast as we can. So now is a perfect time.”

A big reason why UWSP is so confident in bringing back these long dormant programs can be traced to recent history. The last sport they launched was women’s wrestling, which is now in the middle of its third season in Stevens Point.

“Women’s wrestling has exploded, it’s helped us, we’ve been successful,” says Duckworth. “That was a low barrier to entry sport. We had a mat, we had a coach, you know we had all the things you needed, a practice room, and it was successful.

“So, we just took that model and replicated it with golf and tennis. Getting women’s wrestling off the ground, which was a fairly unknown sport at the time, being successful in it, gives us tremendous confidence.”

UWSP’s women’s tennis head coach, Matt Hockett, who was the WIAC co-coach of the year last season, will also serve as the head coach for the men’s team.

A golf head coach will be announced at a later date.

