Tourism grants awarded to Mosinee, Marshfield and Merrill

By WSAW Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers stopped in Green Bay Wednesday to announce $20 million in tourism grants for projects across the state. Locally, grant dollars will be allocated in Marshfield, Mosinee and Merrill.

The city of Marshfield will receive a $140,000 grant to assist with barn repair needs at the World’s Largest Round Barn. It was built in 1919 on the Marshfield Fairgrounds and is a staple of the Central Wisconsin State Fair. The funds will be used to replace the barn’s 79 windows. Currently, the wood around the windows is rotten, allowing rain and snow to penetrate the barn.

The city of Merrill Parks and Recreation Department will receive a $140,000 grant to purchase 70 acres of land that is adjacent to its 950-acre Memorial Forest. In recent years, the city of Merrill has invested in multi-use pedestrian and bike trails which have increased visitors to the park. The additional 70 acres of land will allow them to extend and expand their pedestrian and bike trails to accommodate more visitors.

And the Mosinee Community Athletic Association will receive a $109,100 grant to upgrade the lighting at the main soccer field at Edgewood Park. Upgrading the lighting at the field will allow Edgewood Park to host more games and visitors by extending the hours of operations and lengthening the season into the early spring and late fall.

“We’ve prioritized major investments in Wisconsin’s tourism industry, because it’s at the core of our local economies, helping to promote local festivals and events, support small businesses, restaurants, and hotels, showcase our outdoor recreation opportunities, and so much more,” said Gov. Evers. “From Green Bay to Hayward to Wisconsin Dells, these capital infrastructure projects will help ensure Wisconsin’s tourism industry—and all the industries that depend on it—continue to be a strong part of our economy.”

The money comes from the Tourism Capital Investment Program to help bolster the state’s tourism economy. The program is funded by federal American Rescue Plan Act money.

