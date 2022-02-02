News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Public assistance sought in helping solve 20-year-old cold case

The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help identifying a woman whose skull was found in 2002.
The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help identifying a woman’s skull found in...
The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help identifying a woman’s skull found in 2002.(Storyblocks.com)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 1:15 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUDSON, Wis. (WEAU) - The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help solving a 20-year-old cold case.

In a release Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Office said they along with the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation needed assistance in identifying a Jane Doe whose skull was found on Oct. 21, 2002 near the St. Croix River.

Investigators initially believed the skull belonged to someone of Asian descent but new information provided by genetic genealogists with the DNA Doe Project showed that the skull belongs to a woman of Swedish descent. Investigators said that the woman was likely between 35 and 50 years old, had a flat face, pronounced forehead and widely-spaced eyes. Investigators added that the woman’s relatives may have emigrated to the Twin Cities area and that the skull had been left at its discovery site within a year of the skull being found.

Anyone with information is asked to call James Haefner, an investigator with the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Department, at 715-381-4325 or by email. Potential family members may be needed to confirm the Jane Doe’s identity through DNA sampling.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health experts are keeping a close eye on a spinoff of Omicron called BA.2.
‘Stealth omicron’ COVID-19 variant detected in Dane Co.
This is a 2019 photo of Maurice Drayton of the Green Bay Packers NFL football team. This image...
REPORT: Packers fire Special Teams Coordinator Maurice Drayton
Police said a shooting Tuesday outside a Minnesota school killed one student and injured another.
Police: 2 students shot, 1 fatally, at Minnesota school
City of Wausau proposes a new plan to keep residents living here for the long haul.
City of Wausau proposes new plan to stop ‘brain drain’
Colin Mayfield, NewsChannel 7's first black male anchor
Cultural Conversations: WSAW’s first black male anchor remembers time in Wausau

Latest News

Cross-country skiers take on Nine Mile County trails
Marshfield Medical Center to sponsor free weekend at Nine Mile
Tubby is a sweet 6-year-old dog who was surrendered to the Humane Society of Marathon County...
Pet Project: Meet Tubby
Pet Project: Meet Tubby
Pet Project: Meet Tubby
FIRST ON 7: Gov. Evers commits financial support to help paper and forestry coalition obtain $100M federal grant
John Beargrease sled dog marathon
Wisconsin musher wins fourth Beargrease sled dog race