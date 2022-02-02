Portage County Health Care Center looking to build new home

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Building a new home. That’s what the Portage County Health Care Center (PCHCC) is hoping to accomplish in the near future, but they need help from voters with a referendum.

Come April, voters in Portage County will decide whether or not the new skilled nursing facility will get $4.5M to fund operations for many years to come.

Parts of PCHCC date back to the 1930s. While the building is structurally sound, its layout is not ideal.

“Everywhere we look we need a change,” PCHCC Administrator Marcia McDonald said.

Currently, the skilled nursing home has small bedrooms, a temperamental HVAC system, community showers, and shared restrooms.

“It would be like you or I staying in a hotel room and sharing with a roommate next door, or being wheeled down the hall to have our shower,” McDonald said.

McDonald said the building is antiquated. The people living there are often too hot or too cold because of poor insulation.

“This is my home,” resident Charlotte Wierzba said.

Wierzba has lived at PCHCC for four years. While she likes living there, she looks forward to a new center. It’s hard for staff to help people, and it’s not how people want to live.

“We don’t want to share a bathroom with anyone else. If two of us need to go real quick, that could be a problem,” Wierzba said.

The new building would be a single floor design, placed in the same location. It’ll have about 40 total beds, along with private bathrooms and showers. The design will also include special hospice areas and rooms for families.

“These are basic human needs that are not being well met and not only would it bring joy, it would bring comfort,” McDonald said.

Total cost of the building is about $20M, they hope to have a ground breaking about a year and a half after the potential passing of the referendum in April.

