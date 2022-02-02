Portage County fire departments raise awareness for heart health with ‘Keeping the Heart Red’

PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - February is American Heart Month, a month dedicated to focusing on heart health. In honor of it, fire departments in Portage Co. are ‘Keeping the Heart Red.’

Outside the Stevens Point Fire Department, people will pass a red heart lit up with 25 red bulbs. Every time a heart attack or cardiac arrest is recorded by the Amherst, Plover and Stevens Point fire departments, one red bulb will be replaced with a black bulb.

The Stevens Point Fire Department along with Portage County Ambulance is working together to raise awareness about the importance of heart health.

“By changing those red bulbs out to black bulbs, when we go on those cardiac events, it’s just a simple reminder every time they go by the fire station here in Stevens Point, to just take a quick look and see how many of those events we are responding to in that 6 week period,” Assistant Chief of Fire Operations at the Stevens Point Fire Department, Jb Moody said.

The heart was put up Jan. 25 and will stay up until March 8. It was installed with zero black bulbs, and as of Feb. 2, it had one black bulb.

This is the first year the fire departments are working together to do something like this for American Heart Month, and so far Moody said it has gotten good reactions from the community.

He explained it’ll serve as a physical reminder to those who pass by it of how many people are affected by heart health. “The reason we decided on black bulbs, is when that cardiac muscle dies in this type of event, you’re never going to get that cardiac muscle back. Once it’s dead it’s dead forever. so it turns that purplish-black color and that’s a significant factor.”

Moody said the Stevens Point Fire Department responded to 34 cardiac arrests last year, which would average out to around three per month. The overall goal of this is for people to understand the importance of a heart-healthy lifestyle.

These efforts go beyond just the heart outside the fire department, Moody noted that the fire department will also be sharing healthy recipes and information on how to use AED’s on its Facebook page until March 8.

