News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Pet Project: Meet Tubby

Humane Society of Marathon County
By WSAW Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Tubby is a sweet 6-year-old dog who was surrendered to the Humane Society of Marathon County after his owner could no longer take care of him. He gets along with just about everyone including children, other dogs and even cats.

You can apply to adopt Tubby at the humane society’s website www.catsndogs.org. You can also call the humane society at 715-845-2810, or visit them on Packer Drive in Wausau.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health experts are keeping a close eye on a spinoff of Omicron called BA.2.
‘Stealth omicron’ COVID-19 variant detected in Dane Co.
This is a 2019 photo of Maurice Drayton of the Green Bay Packers NFL football team. This image...
REPORT: Packers fire Special Teams Coordinator Maurice Drayton
Police said a shooting Tuesday outside a Minnesota school killed one student and injured another.
Police: 2 students shot, 1 fatally, at Minnesota school
City of Wausau proposes a new plan to keep residents living here for the long haul.
City of Wausau proposes new plan to stop ‘brain drain’
Colin Mayfield, NewsChannel 7's first black male anchor
Cultural Conversations: WSAW’s first black male anchor remembers time in Wausau

Latest News

Pet Project: Meet Tubby
Pet Project: Meet Tubby
Agnetha is a 6-year-old cat who came to the Humane Society of Marathon County as a stray.
Pet Project: Meet Agnetha
Pet Project: Meet Agnetha
Pet Project: Meet Agnetha
Rocket is an energetic 7-year-old dog who was surrendered to the Humane Society of Marathon...
Pet Project: Meet Rocket