Pet Project: Meet Tubby

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Tubby is a sweet 6-year-old dog who was surrendered to the Humane Society of Marathon County after his owner could no longer take care of him. He gets along with just about everyone including children, other dogs and even cats.

You can apply to adopt Tubby at the humane society’s website www.catsndogs.org. You can also call the humane society at 715-845-2810, or visit them on Packer Drive in Wausau.

