Medford, D.C. Everest pick up non-conference wins in boys basketball

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Medford and Wausau West clash in a non-conference game at the West Fieldhouse, and the Raiders end the game on a 24-8 run to comfortably beat the Warriors 67-43.

In another non-conference showdown at D.C. Everest, the Evergreens score a 57-56 victory over Eau Claire North courtesy of a game-winning shot from Marcus Hall with three seconds remaining.

