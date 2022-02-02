News and First Alert Weather App
Marshfield Medical Center to sponsor free weekend at Nine Mile

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - People can visit Nine Mile Recreation Area on Feb. 19-20 for free.

Marshfield Medical Center of Weston is sponsoring a free admission weekend. People can cross-country ski or snowshoe without having to purchase a day pass. Rentals are available for a fee in the chalet during regular operating hours.

Nine Mile is southwest of Wausau. Parking and the Chalet building are located at 221700 Red Bud Road.  The main trailhead starts at that location.

Cross Country Ski trails are double-tracked with a skating lane and are generally one-way.  The ski chalet has a changing area, restrooms, and a warming area. Nearly 4 miles of trails are lighted nightly until 9 p.m. during the ski season. 

There is a nearly 7 mile snowshoe trail. Snowshoeing is not allowed on the cross-country trails.

Nine Mile hosts a multitude of events throughout the year, including mountain bike races, cross-country ski races, and several local school cross country races.

