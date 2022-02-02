News and First Alert Weather App
Man pleads not guilty in New Year's stabbing; judge rules enough evidence for trial

David Kelm(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VESPER, Wis. (WSAW) - A 58-year-old charged with attempted homicide and aggravated battery following a stabbing in Wood County had pleaded not guilty.

David Kelm remains in custody on a $500,000 cash bond. He appeared in court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing. A judge found probable cause for a trial to be held after hearing testimony from a deputy that responded to the scene. Kelm also entered a plea to his charges.

Just after midnight on Jan. 1, EMS crews responded to treat a man that had been stabbed multiple times. The victim was walking down the road when first responders found him. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. Wood County investigators responded to the home and arrested the suspect who they identified as Kelm.

The victim had non-life-threatening injuries according to a news release.

Kelm has requested a new judge hear his case. His next court date will not be set until a new judge is assigned to the case.

He is currently in the Waupaca County Jail which is not unusual as Wood County is in the process of building a new jail due to capacity issues. Frequently, Wood County inmates are held in other locations.

