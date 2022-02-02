News and First Alert Weather App
‘Helping students get started:’ NTC extends application fee waiver

A driver enters one of the training trucks
By Wyatt Heller
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 7:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Northcentral Technical College announced an extension of its application fee waiver Tuesday.

Currently, the application fee is $30. Thanks to the waiver, any learner can apply to the college for free.

“This is our way of helping students get started at NTC and supporting their dreams during difficult times,” said Sarah Dillon, Vice President of Student Services and Regional Campuses at NTC.

Interested applicants are also able to meet with career coaches, take campus tours and meet with financial aid specialists.

Student housing is available at Timberwolf Suites.

For those interested in applying, click here.

