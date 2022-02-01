News and First Alert Weather App
Wisconsin Republicans seek higher bails after parade deaths

The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans are pushing to amend the state constitution to make it harder for criminal defendants to get out on bail.

They are hoping to capitalize on the public anger over a driver who was out on bail when authorities say he plowed into a Christmas parade near Milwaukee, killing six people and injuring many others.

The state Assembly’s judiciary committee scheduled a public hearing on the amendment for Wednesday.

Republicans have focused much of their anger over the Waukesha parade deaths on the $1,000 bail that Democratic Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm’s office recommended for the defendant in an earlier case. They’ve called for tougher bail assessments and for Chisholm’s job.

