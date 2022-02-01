News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Wisconsin Elections Commission proceeds with absentee rule

The Wisconsin Elections Commission said more than a million absentee ballots will be sent out...
The Wisconsin Elections Commission said more than a million absentee ballots will be sent out this week.(WMTV)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Elections Commission is moving ahead with enacting a rule that will make clear that local election officials can fill in missing information on absentee ballot envelopes submitted by voters.

The bipartisan commission voted 4-2 on Monday to use its existing guidance on correcting absentee ballot envelopes when drafting an emergency rule spelling out what is allowed for clerks.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that the commission’s vote follows a demand from the Legislature’s Republican-controlled rules committee for emergency rules on such envelope “curing,” as well as on the use of ballot drop boxes, by Feb. 9.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health experts are keeping a close eye on a spinoff of Omicron called BA.2.
‘Stealth omicron’ COVID-19 variant detected in Dane Co.
Richard Mason, 28
Suspect in Wausau shooting to appear in court Monday
The Wisconsin State Patrol assisted the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office after a large...
Wisconsin State Patrol reminds drivers not to swerve if they see animal in the road
WATCH: Appleton native Willem Dafoe busts out Wisconsin accent in SNL monologue
Domino’s Pizza is flipping the usual tipping etiquette in a push to get more customers to...
Here’s why you may want to consider carryout the next time you order Domino’s

Latest News

Alex Lasry during a visit in Eau Claire
Democrat Lasry puts $1.5 million into US Senate bid
Vice President Kamala Harris makes stop in Milwaukee
VP Harris touts replacing lead lines during Milwaukee stop
U.S. Supreme Court
Supreme Court hears Senator Ted Cruz’s campaign finance law challenge
What’s in the voting rights bills being debated in Congress?
What’s in the voting rights bills being debated in Congress?
Senator Ron Johnson and several state Republican lawmakers have arrived in Fort McCoy to learn...
Johnson, Lasry have financial advantage in U.S. Senate race