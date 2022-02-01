Wausau West, SPASH pick up wins in girls basketball

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -In a terrific non-conference matchup at Wausau West between the Warriors and Lakeland, West keeps on rolling. The Warriors outscore the Thunderbirds by 18 points in the second half to pick up a 75-62 victory.

In a Wisconsin Valley Conference matchup across town at Wausau East, SPASH moves to 4-4 in conference play with a 65-44 win over the Lumberjacks.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.