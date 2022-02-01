News and First Alert Weather App
Wausau West, SPASH pick up wins in girls basketball

By Matt Infield
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -In a terrific non-conference matchup at Wausau West between the Warriors and Lakeland, West keeps on rolling. The Warriors outscore the Thunderbirds by 18 points in the second half to pick up a 75-62 victory.

In a Wisconsin Valley Conference matchup across town at Wausau East, SPASH moves to 4-4 in conference play with a 65-44 win over the Lumberjacks.

