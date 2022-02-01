Task force meets to fine-tune policing report

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Policing Task Force met Monday night to fine-tune the language and clarify some recommendations in their report. The task force is asking for support on the local, county and state levels to map out police duties when dealing with possible mental health issues.

They are asking lawmakers to “clarify and address law enforcement’s role in commitments and crisis services” to streamline how these situations are handled.

“For example last week we had a number of incidents, a couple of which resulted not in emergency detentions, but in hours of our time standing at Northcentral Healthcare or in the community at a home, waiting on a decision to be made whether the person was going to be committed on an emergency detention,” said Wausau Police Chief Ben Bliven.

They recommend fine tuning and continuation of police training and the Crisis Assessment Response Team. They’re also recommending the police start a formal and ongoing dialogue with minority groups like LGBTQ, Hmong and new refugees to forge a better understanding of the need and obstacles of these groups.

The task force plans to meet again in a couple of weeks to make decisions on prioritization of the recommendations, and hope to have a version to present to the public by mid-March.

