News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Sen. Johnson leads rivals in money on hand for reelection bid

Senator Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, speaking at an event in Black River Falls, Wis. (file image)
Senator Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, speaking at an event in Black River Falls, Wis. (file image)(Max Cotton)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson entered his reelection year with more money in the bank than any of his many Democratic rivals, even though he trailed some of them in fundraising over the last three months of 2021.

Campaign finance reports filed Monday show how Johnson is shaping up against Democratic challengers. The Democratic primary is Aug. 9.

Johnson reported having $2.3 million cash on hand at the end of December, more than a $1 million more than any Democrat.

Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski all had roughly $1.1 million in the bank.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health experts are keeping a close eye on a spinoff of Omicron called BA.2.
‘Stealth omicron’ COVID-19 variant detected in Dane Co.
Richard Mason, 28
Suspect in Wausau shooting to appear in court Monday
The Wisconsin State Patrol assisted the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office after a large...
Wisconsin State Patrol reminds drivers not to swerve if they see animal in the road
WATCH: Appleton native Willem Dafoe busts out Wisconsin accent in SNL monologue
Domino’s Pizza is flipping the usual tipping etiquette in a push to get more customers to...
Here’s why you may want to consider carryout the next time you order Domino’s

Latest News

Alex Lasry during a visit in Eau Claire
Democrat Lasry puts $1.5 million into US Senate bid
Vice President Kamala Harris makes stop in Milwaukee
VP Harris touts replacing lead lines during Milwaukee stop
U.S. Supreme Court
Supreme Court hears Senator Ted Cruz’s campaign finance law challenge
What’s in the voting rights bills being debated in Congress?
What’s in the voting rights bills being debated in Congress?
Senator Ron Johnson and several state Republican lawmakers have arrived in Fort McCoy to learn...
Johnson, Lasry have financial advantage in U.S. Senate race