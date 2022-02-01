REPORT: Packers fire Special Teams Coordinator Maurice Drayton
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) -The Packers are making a change at Special Teams Coordinator, as Tom Silverstein with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the team will not bring back Maurice Drayton after just one season at the helm.
The move comes after another season where the Packers’ special teams were arguably the worst in the NFL, capped off by a disastrous performance in their playoff loss to the 49ers where they had both a field goal and a punt blocked, the first time that happened in a playoff game in over 30 years.
Drayton was promoted from within after the team fired previous ST Coordinator Shawn Mennenga after the 2020 season.
Following the playoff loss to San Francisco, head coach Matt LaFleur vowed to be “more involved” in that phase of the team to ensure the problems there wouldn’t continue in the future.
