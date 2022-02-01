News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

REPORT: Packers fire Special Teams Coordinator Maurice Drayton

This is a 2019 photo of Maurice Drayton of the Green Bay Packers NFL football team. This image...
This is a 2019 photo of Maurice Drayton of the Green Bay Packers NFL football team. This image reflects the Green Bay Packers active roster as of Monday, June 10, 2019 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)(AP)
By Matt Infield
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) -The Packers are making a change at Special Teams Coordinator, as Tom Silverstein with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the team will not bring back Maurice Drayton after just one season at the helm.

The move comes after another season where the Packers’ special teams were arguably the worst in the NFL, capped off by a disastrous performance in their playoff loss to the 49ers where they had both a field goal and a punt blocked, the first time that happened in a playoff game in over 30 years.

Drayton was promoted from within after the team fired previous ST Coordinator Shawn Mennenga after the 2020 season.

Following the playoff loss to San Francisco, head coach Matt LaFleur vowed to be “more involved” in that phase of the team to ensure the problems there wouldn’t continue in the future.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health experts are keeping a close eye on a spinoff of Omicron called BA.2.
‘Stealth omicron’ COVID-19 variant detected in Dane Co.
Richard Mason, 28
Suspect in Wausau shooting to appear in court Monday
The Wisconsin State Patrol assisted the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office after a large...
Wisconsin State Patrol reminds drivers not to swerve if they see animal in the road
WATCH: Appleton native Willem Dafoe busts out Wisconsin accent in SNL monologue
Domino’s Pizza is flipping the usual tipping etiquette in a push to get more customers to...
Here’s why you may want to consider carryout the next time you order Domino’s

Latest News

Wausau West, SPASH pick up wins in girls basketball
High School Sports 1/31/2022
High School Sports 1/31/2022
Lexi Freiboth lines up a free throw during practice.
Hello, My Name Is: Lexi Freiboth
Hello, My Name: Lexi Freiboth 1/31/2022
Hello, My Name: Lexi Freiboth 1/31/2022