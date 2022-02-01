REPORT: Packers fire Special Teams Coordinator Maurice Drayton

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) -The Packers are making a change at Special Teams Coordinator, as Tom Silverstein with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the team will not bring back Maurice Drayton after just one season at the helm.

Maurice Drayton will not return as #Packers special teams coordinator, a source said. Story to come shortly. — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) February 1, 2022

The move comes after another season where the Packers’ special teams were arguably the worst in the NFL, capped off by a disastrous performance in their playoff loss to the 49ers where they had both a field goal and a punt blocked, the first time that happened in a playoff game in over 30 years.

Drayton lasts just one season after another disastrous year of special teams in GB, including an especially disastrous finale that directly led to them getting bounced. https://t.co/n7OlIEYBlt — Matt Infield WSAW (@Matt_Infield) February 1, 2022

Drayton was promoted from within after the team fired previous ST Coordinator Shawn Mennenga after the 2020 season.

Following the playoff loss to San Francisco, head coach Matt LaFleur vowed to be “more involved” in that phase of the team to ensure the problems there wouldn’t continue in the future.

