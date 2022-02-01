Portion of Wood County snowmobile trails to close

RUDOLPH, Wis. (WSAW) - A portion of snowmobile trails in Wood County will close Tuesday.

Dan Vollert, the Wood County Snowmobile Trail Coordinator said due to deteriorating conditions the Rudolph River Rover trails will close at 8 a.m. The Kellner Knights trails will remain closed due to bare fields.

Wood County has 271 miles of snowmobile trails. Seven clubs make up the Wood County Snowmobile Alliance and maintain the trails.

Click here to view a trail map.

