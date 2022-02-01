News and First Alert Weather App
Plan proceeds to offer college classes to Wisconsin inmates

(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 9:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — An effort to expand higher education offerings for state prison inmates is taking shape under interim University of Wisconsin President Tommy Thompson.

In his 14 years as governor, Thompson oversaw the largest expansion of prisons in state history. He discussed the plan during a meeting Monday with members of Gov. Tony Evers’ Cabinet.

The Wisconsin State Journal reported that he again expressed regret for overseeing the growth in prisons when he served as governor from 1987 until 2001.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. late last year awarded the University of Wisconsin System and the Department of Corrections a $5.7 million grant to expand college pathways for inmates.

