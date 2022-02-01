News and First Alert Weather App
‘Help for the Homeless’ hygiene drive to benefit area organizations

(KMVT)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Family Radio Network will host their 30th annual Help for the Homeless hygiene drive February 13 through March 6.

The Family Radio Network partners with area homeless coalitions and crisis programs to provide needed hygiene items such as laundry soap, hair and dental care items, deodorant, diapers, and other personal care and cleaning supplies.

Donations can be dropped off at area Festival Foods and Walgreens locations beginning February 13. If you would like to request a donation box for your church, workplace, or school, visit TheFamily.net for more information.

