Hello, My Name Is: Lexi Freiboth

By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 9:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Ball movement is at the center of Mosinee girls basketball’s game plan, but Lexi Freiboth has excelled to the top of the school’s record books.

Oftentimes, a chest pass leading to a bucket is coming from the hands of Freiboth.

“I used to play football so I always correlate it to being a quarterback and a receiver. So I always think of it like ‘who has the best chance to score and I want to get the ball there,’” Freiboth said.

Freiboth is a general on the field and the hardwood. The senior has an uncanny ability to thread each needle she sees.

Scott McKellips says she sometimes makes his heart stop, but her ball movement is versatile.

“She knows what kind of pass to throw. Whether it’s a bounce pass, chest pass, baseball pass, skip pass. She can throw them all,” McKellips said.

Freiboth’s vision has helped her dish out a school-record 324 assists. One of her favorite targets, senior Kate Fitzgerald, has experienced a lot of Freiboth passes.

“She definitely sees thing differently than we do. And that helps us out a lot, actually,” Fitzgerald said.

But the milestones don’t end there. She jumped to the top of the school record books in steals the next game.

“Honestly, it wasn’t something I even imagined myself doing. It’s just that I’m so aggressive, that I want the ball at all times. I want to steal it,” Freiboth said.

Freiboth tops the team in assists and steals, but she isn’t the team’s leading scorer because a dime is worth more to her than two points.

“She knows in a game, she could probably get 20-30 points. But in order for us to be involved, everybody else has to be good,” McKellips said.

And her teammates understand that a bucket is usually a bounce from Freiboth away.

“I feel like I’m contributing to the team what I’m supposed to be contributing when I do that,” Freiboth said.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

