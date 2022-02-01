News and First Alert Weather App
Doctors break down new Omicron strain

“Stealth Variant” is part of the virus’ course
BA.2 otherwise know as "stealth omicron"
By Jade Flury
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - New data from the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene indicates one case of BA.2 has been found in Wisconsin.

BA.2 is a subvariant of the omicron variant. Some are calling BA.2 the “stealth omicron.”

“All viruses mutate and really pretty rapidly,” said Dr. Dan Shirley, interim medical director of infection prevention for UW Health.

Dr. Shirley said the subvariant is expected to happen over time within a variant.

“This is not anything like switching from delta to omicron, where there’s a lot of questions about the clinical disease, and transmissibility, and vaccine effectiveness,” said Dr. Shirley.

Experts are still looking to see if the subvariant has any differences when it comes to how it is transmitted.

“But so far, there are no signs of any clinical difference, you know, how severe it is for instance,” said Dr. Shirely.

Dr. Shirley said the omicron variant is still more transmissible than the delta variant.

“Within omicron, this version is slightly more transmissible than the original one,” said Dr. Shirley.

He said viruses can mutate as it spends more time in humans.

“That makes kind of smaller differences that we call subvariants they just notice a little bit of difference,” said Dr. Shirley.

Ajay Sethi, associate professor of population health sciences at UW Health, said there is the possibility of new variants mutating before the pandemic is over.

“As long as the virus is replicating the next variant, the next lineage is going to have to have some advantage over the previous variant in order to take off and replace the previous one,” said Sethi.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

