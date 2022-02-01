News and First Alert Weather App
Democrat Lasry puts $1.5 million into US Senate bid

Alex Lasry during a visit in Eau Claire(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 7:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Alex Lasry, who is on leave from his job as an executive with the Milwaukee Bucks, reported Monday that he had put in another $1.5 million of his own money into the crowded primary race.

Lasry is among a field of nearly a dozen Democrats hoping to defeat Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, who officially announced three weeks ago that he would seek a third term.

To date, Lasry has put in $2.35 million of his own money into the race. He has raised $5.1 million, about $2.8 million of which comes from donations, and had just over $1.1 million cash on hand.

Lt. Gov Mandela Barnes raised $1.23 million between October and December, bringing his total raised to $2.3 million. State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski announced Monday she raised $1.1 million over the last quarter of 2021 and had $1.3 million in the bank.

Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson raised $213,500 from October through December and had $484,000 cash on hand. He had raised just over $1.1 million since being the first candidate to get into the race in October 2020.

Other lesser-known Democratic candidates include Millennial Action Project founder Steven Olikara and Wausau physician Gillian Battino.

Johnson has yet to report his totals, but over the first nine months of the year he raised nearly $2.7 million.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

