Defendant in 2019 shooting pleads guilty, sentencing expected soon

David Anselmo, then 19, charged with shooting and killing friend
By Wyatt Heller
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - David Anselmo pleaded guilty to reduced charges for his role in a 2019 shooting that left one man dead.

Prosecutors originally charged Anselmo with first-degree reckless homicide and operating a firearm while intoxicated. Those charges were reduced to a single charge of homicide by intoxicated use of a weapon as part of a guilty plea deal.

The shooting happened on June 7, 2019 at a home in Wausau.

Prosecutors said Anselmo told investigators his finger was near the trigger of the gun when it slipped. Nineteen-year-old Troy Wilcox died as result.

Anselmo is currently being held in the Marathon County Jail. He is due back in court Feb. 8.

