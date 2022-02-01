Defendant in 2019 shooting pleads guilty, sentencing expected soon

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - David Anselmo pleaded guilty to reduced charges for his role in a 2019 shooting that left one man dead.

Prosecutors originally charged Anselmo with first-degree reckless homicide and operating a firearm while intoxicated. Those charges were reduced to a single charge of homicide by intoxicated use of a weapon as part of a guilty plea deal.

The shooting happened on June 7, 2019 at a home in Wausau.

Prosecutors said Anselmo told investigators his finger was near the trigger of the gun when it slipped. Nineteen-year-old Troy Wilcox died as result.

Anselmo is currently being held in the Marathon County Jail. He is due back in court Feb. 8.

