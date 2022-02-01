Cultural Conversations: WSAW’s first black male anchor remembers time in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - NewsChannel 7 is where journalists across the country got their start with television news, including our station’s first black male anchor, Colin Mayfield.

Mayfield joined the NewsChannel 7 team as Weekend Anchor in May 2012. During the week, he worked as a Multimedia Journalist where he covered a wide range of stories in the area.

“I had a prior relationship with WSAW for years,” Mayfield explained. “I interned there as a high school student. Al Lancaster, a good friend of our family, gave me the start that I never would have had. I couldn’t be here if I wasn’t there.”

He has roots in central Wisconsin. His mom is from Mosinee. He said because of that reason, he was familiar with the culture here at the time.

“I never felt outside or uncomfortable,” Mayfield explained. “I always felt at home and maybe that because I knew folks coming back home and I think I downplayed that coming out of college. It was such a great comfort for me to start this industry at home. Nobody does that really, in this industry. People are looking to get back home. So for me, I had a unique experience of people that were in my corner loving me, encouraging me.”

During his time in central Wisconsin, he said he learned about journalism and the type of journalist he wanted to be.

“It gave me character,” Mayfield explained. “I figured out what day set I was good at. I’m not really good at being serious. I love to smile. And I think God has given me some talents that I’m able to use at his disposal to show some of the character that I’m able to just create.”

He left WSAW in December of 2013 and accepted an anchoring and reporting role at WLKY in Louisville, Ky. There, he began to share community-driven stories he is passionate about.

“My biggest thing is about giving back to students when I can, especially in underserved neighborhoods,” Mayfield said.

That passion would continue in Cincinnati, Ohio in 2017 and today where he is currently a morning anchor and reporter for WLWT.

Outside of broadcast news, Mayfield works with two non-profits, Suits that Rock and Square1.

“In an afterschool program, we get a chance to impact 600 plus students at 30 plus schools,” he explained. “In that program, it is entrepreneurship, replenishing our ecosystem through tech ideas, apps and ideas that are being answered in information technology and health information. There are a couple different facets of trying to give back when you are in this position.”

He said overall, his time in Wausau makes him who he is today.

“That area was a launching pad for me,” Mayfield explained. “When I left WSAW, Mosinee and Wausau, I kept a little piece of it in my heart and never really forget where I came from, as cliché as it sounds.”

