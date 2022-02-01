News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

City of Wausau proposes new plan to stop ‘brain drain’

The development department is looking to add a new position by summer
By Hannah Borchert
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For years the City of Wausau has done yearly promotions for the city. Tuesday, they proposed a three-year plan. The goal is retention of people already living in Wausau rather than attracting new people to the area.

“If we can’t retain people then we can’t really attract,” said Liz Brodek, development director for the City of Wausau.

Brodek said improving the quality of life of the people already living here is most important.

“Making sure that the people who live here know everything that there is to do and that there is to do and can better connect with each other,” said Brodek.

That’s why the development department with the City of Wausau wants to partner with the Community Foundation and a private donor to create a new position to highlight all that Wausau has to offer. It will also address another problem Wausau and many other communities are facing.

“The number one issue that we talk to employers about is a workforce shortage, but people move for quality of life, we’re enhancing that,” said Brodek.

Brodek said people stay where they feel they belong.

“The people who live here are the best salespeople and marketers for our community as long as they love it and know everything that there is to do and are really connected with it, like feel a sense of pride and belonging in being here,” said Brodek.

Next week the plan will go to finance for approval. If it passes, they hope to have someone hired for the position by June or July.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health experts are keeping a close eye on a spinoff of Omicron called BA.2.
‘Stealth omicron’ COVID-19 variant detected in Dane Co.
Richard Mason, 28
Suspect in Wausau shooting to appear in court Monday
The Wisconsin State Patrol assisted the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office after a large...
Wisconsin State Patrol reminds drivers not to swerve if they see animal in the road
WATCH: Appleton native Willem Dafoe busts out Wisconsin accent in SNL monologue
This is a 2019 photo of Maurice Drayton of the Green Bay Packers NFL football team. This image...
REPORT: Packers fire Special Teams Coordinator Maurice Drayton

Latest News

Come April, voters in Portage County will decide whether or not the new skilled nursing...
Portage County Health Care Center looking to build new home
Knowing the signs of heart disease in women
Knowing the signs of heart disease in women
TONIGHT at 10: Portage Co. Health Care Center looking to build new facility
TONIGHT at 10: Portage Co. Health Care Center looking to build new facility
City of Wausau creating marketing strategy to keep talented people from leaving
City of Wausau creating marketing strategy to keep talented people from leaving