City of Wausau proposes new plan to stop ‘brain drain’

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For years the City of Wausau has done yearly promotions for the city. Tuesday, they proposed a three-year plan. The goal is retention of people already living in Wausau rather than attracting new people to the area.

“If we can’t retain people then we can’t really attract,” said Liz Brodek, development director for the City of Wausau.

Brodek said improving the quality of life of the people already living here is most important.

“Making sure that the people who live here know everything that there is to do and that there is to do and can better connect with each other,” said Brodek.

That’s why the development department with the City of Wausau wants to partner with the Community Foundation and a private donor to create a new position to highlight all that Wausau has to offer. It will also address another problem Wausau and many other communities are facing.

“The number one issue that we talk to employers about is a workforce shortage, but people move for quality of life, we’re enhancing that,” said Brodek.

Brodek said people stay where they feel they belong.

“The people who live here are the best salespeople and marketers for our community as long as they love it and know everything that there is to do and are really connected with it, like feel a sense of pride and belonging in being here,” said Brodek.

Next week the plan will go to finance for approval. If it passes, they hope to have someone hired for the position by June or July.

