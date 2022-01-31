News and First Alert Weather App
WSAW Hilight Zone Podcast Episode 73: It’s Only the Beginning

Podcast Logo(WSAW)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Jan. 31, 2022
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The first-ever WIAA-sanctioned girls wrestling state tournament was held on Jan. 29. The tournament was a milestone for the sport of girls wrestling, which has long competed with the boys in the past.

Noah Manderfeld speaks with the Wausau West girls wrestling team (Anya Mueller, Chloe Weisenberger, Savanna Danielson, Sabina Ramos, Ashley Danielson and Alianna Totzke) about the experience, and what the tournament means for the sport.

