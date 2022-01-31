News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Wisconsin DOT upgrades winter road conditions system

The new coverage at 511wi.gov adds reporting on over 10,000 miles of Wisconsin roadways.
The new system at 511wi.gov will now cover over 14,000 miles of roadways in Wisconsin, up from...
The new system at 511wi.gov will now cover over 14,000 miles of roadways in Wisconsin, up from the previous system’s 3,700.(Wisconsin Department of Transportation)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is unveiling a revamped winter road conditions system Monday.

The new system at 511wi.gov will now cover over 14,000 miles of roadways in Wisconsin, up from the previous system’s 3,700.

More frequent reporting will be a major feature of the new system as well, with reports generated twice each hour from the Maintenance Decision Support System used by the DOT and county highway departments to look at conditions on roadways in Wisconsin. The previous system, which debuted in 2013, managed road conditions manually with field reports a few times each day.

Wisconsin DOT secretary Craig Thompson said safety is core to the department’s mission.

“We’re proud to find new ways to leverage technology to improve service and give the public a more clear and accurate idea of how to prepare for the drive ahead.”

Data sources for the new system include atmospheric and road weather sensors along roadways and at airports, snowplows equipped with Geographic Information Systems and the National Weather Service.

The new system is active as of Jan. 31 at 511wi.gov. For more information about the new system, you can visit the Wisconsin DOT website.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Mason, 28
Suspect in Wausau shooting to appear in court Monday
Offensive Line coach Adam Stenavich before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions,...
REPORT: Marshfield native Adam Stenavich promoted to Packers’ offensive coordinator
Howard Hesseman arrives at the International Myeloma Foundation 7th Annual Comedy Celebration...
Howard Hesseman, star of ‘WKRP in Cincinnati,’ dies at 81
Beloit Police
Man fatally shot in Beloit high school parking lot on night of game
Another blast of cold air moves in for the second half of the week.
First Alert Weather: Mild to start the week, then turning colder

Latest News

New strain of COVID-19 discovered in Wisconsin
New strain of COVID-19 discovered in Wisconsin
Health experts are keeping a close eye on a spinoff of Omicron called BA.2.
‘Stealth omicron’ COVID-19 variant detected in Dane Co.
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather Forecast - Colder air arrives tomorrow
Students in The Branch program work together to help a Wausau area business
Chamber of Commerce brings back business internship program
Right now stealing $25,000 or more of good is a felony but this bill would make the lower limit...
Senator Jacque looking for support to combat thefts statewide