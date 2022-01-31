UW Health Exercise Specialist doubles as Team USA Athletic Trainer

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As an exercise specialist, Andrew Ernst spends his time working with a wide range of athletes, from those looking to improve their form, or win a gold medal at the Olympics.

“You know you tell them what you do on the side basically at this point,” Ernst said. “And they think wow that automatically gives you the rapport that you need with them.”

For the past six years Ernst has worked as the Athletic Trainer for Team USA Bobsled and Skeleton. Ernst is originally from Neenah and this past year he and his wife moved back to Wisconsin from Lake Placid, making his work with Team USA remote.

“It’s been new and challenging,” Ernst said. “But I think overall we’ve made it work very well.”

When Ernst travels with Team USA to Beijing, he said his responsibilities will vary dependent on the day.

“When we’re on the ground it’s basically you do treatments in the mornings,” Ernst said. “You go to all their practices and trainings and you’re helping sometimes with technique if the other coaches aren’t available. Sometimes I help move sleds, it’s kind of whatever we need to do to get the job done.”

While the focus of the Beijing Olympics is typically the athletes and their success, Ernst said he’s more than happy to be behind the scenes.

“I’m perfectly fine being completely in the background,” Ernst said. “It’s their stage, I want to help them do as best as they can at the games. Working with the athletes they’re an amazing bunch of people. They’re so driven and hardworking it’s an honor to work with them and the staff every day.”

You can watch the Beijing Olympics on NBC15, our coverage begins on February 3.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.