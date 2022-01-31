News and First Alert Weather App
Suspect in Wausau shooting to appear in court Monday

Richard Mason, 28
Richard Mason, 28
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 8:50 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 28-year-old man is expected to make his first court appearance Monday following a shooting on Wausau’s south west side.

Wausau Police said Richard Mason was arrested after a 38-year-old man was shot near Emter Street and Myron Street on Friday. It happened around 1:40 p.m. Mason was arrested later near the 800 block of Lake View Drive.

Police said the man walked to a home nearby to request help. Officers believe the shooting happened at a home on the 200 block of Myron Street. They said Mason left the scene in his vehicle before he was found by police.

He’s facing charges of attempted homicide and aggravated assault. A court appearance is scheduled for 2 p.m.

