News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Senator Jacque looking for support to combat thefts statewide

Right now stealing $2,500 or more of good is a felony but this bill would make the lower limit $1,000.
Right now stealing $25,000 or more of good is a felony but this bill would make the lower limit...
Right now stealing $25,000 or more of good is a felony but this bill would make the lower limit one thousand dollars.(WBAY)
By Kailin Schumacher
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The National Retail Association says thefts are rising in the state although a new proposal may work to curb the trend.

Lawmakers hope stiffer penalties for stealing can deter more people from trying it.

De Pere Senator Andre Jacque is looking to reduce Wisconsin’s threshold for a class-I felony theft charge.

Right now stealing $2,500 or more of good is a felony but this bill would make the lower limit one thousand dollars.

Wisconsin’s current $2,500 threshold is one of the nation’s highest.

In Minnesota and Michigan similar legislation has been passed to lower the felony theft threshold to $1,000. It’s even lower in Illinois and Indiana.

Senator Jacque who wrote the bill said it’s time Wisconsin made a similar change.

“$2,500 is pretty substantial currently. And this is going to, I think, make it easier to be able to crack down on those crimes that are leading to either violent confrontations, as well as more serious crimes down the road,” Senator Jacque said.

If it passes, any stolen property valued at more than $1,000 would warrant a felony charge.

Those at fault could be fined up to $10,000 and spend up to three years and six months in prison.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Mason, 28
Suspect in Wausau shooting to appear in court Monday
Offensive Line coach Adam Stenavich before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions,...
REPORT: Marshfield native Adam Stenavich promoted to Packers’ offensive coordinator
Howard Hesseman arrives at the International Myeloma Foundation 7th Annual Comedy Celebration...
Howard Hesseman, star of ‘WKRP in Cincinnati,’ dies at 81
Beloit Police
Man fatally shot in Beloit high school parking lot on night of game
Another blast of cold air moves in for the second half of the week.
First Alert Weather: Mild to start the week, then turning colder

Latest News

New strain of COVID-19 discovered in Wisconsin
New strain of COVID-19 discovered in Wisconsin
Health experts are keeping a close eye on a spinoff of Omicron called BA.2.
‘Stealth omicron’ COVID-19 variant detected in Dane Co.
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather Forecast - Colder air arrives tomorrow
Students in The Branch program work together to help a Wausau area business
Chamber of Commerce brings back business internship program