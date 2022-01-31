Rihanna is pregnant, debuts bump on stroll with A$AP Rocky

News and First Alert Weather App
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Rihanna and A$AP Rocky took an epic stroll over the weekend in snowy New York to reveal she’s pregnant with her first child.

Despite the frigid temperatures, the 33-year-old “Diamonds” singer and fashion mogul showed off her bump in a long open pink coat (vintage Chanel) and ripped jeans as her boyfriend beamed by her side in Harlem, which is A$AP’s home neighborhood.

In one photo, the two hold hands with smiles on their faces In another, he kisses her forehead. Her bump was well adorned with a long jeweled necklace.

Rihanna spoke of motherhood in 2019 at her fifth Diamond Ball in New York City:

“I’m a Black woman. I came from a Black woman, who came from a Black woman, who came from a Black woman, and I’m going to give birth to a Black woman. It’s a no-brainer. That’s who I am. It’s the core of who I am in spirit and DNA.”

After months of dating rumors, the two publicly transformed their longstanding friendship into a romance during the pandemic.

In an interview with GQ magazine in May 2019, A$AP called her “my lady” and “the love of my life.” Of the relationship, the “PMW” rapper spoke of their travels the previous summer in a rented tour bus and how the experience cemented their bond.

Asked what it felt like to be in a relationship after his past as a ladies’ man, he said: “So much better when you got the One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the One.”

He also spoke of having children in the future, telling GQ: “If that’s in my destiny, absolutely. … I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child.”

No further details about the pregnancy were disclosed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

