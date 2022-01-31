News and First Alert Weather App
Relatives: 3-year-old has died of injuries suffered in fire

(KFYR)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Family members say a young boy has died from injuries suffered in a Milwaukee house fire.

Relatives say 3-year-old Gideon Simos suffered burns to 80% of his body in Wednesday’s fire and died Sunday at Children’s Wisconsin hospital.

State Rep. Sylvia Ortiz-Velez says Gideon was her nephew. Ortiz-Velez says his parents were able to get three of their four children out of the burning home, but initially weren’t able to reach Gideon in a first-floor bedroom.

Then his mother broke windows with her arms and was able to find her son. She suffered serious burns.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

