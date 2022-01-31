News and First Alert Weather App
A hike for the ages

Laura Hinesh, originally from Kewaunee County, just completed her second 1,000 mile hike on the...
By Jeff Alexander
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Kewaunee County native accomplished quite an impressive feat this weekend.

She completed her second journey along the entire 1,000 mile Ice Age National Scenic Trail across Wisconsin.

When a friend first suggested to Laura Hinesh that she should hike the Ice Age Trail, she thought she was crazy.

But while visiting a state park in November 2019, she noticed some hikers on the trail.

“Just got me interested, so I was like oh, I’m right by the south unit for the Kettle Moraine, so I went to the office, I picked up the atlas and data book for the Ice Age Trail not thinking I would use it, but I hiked my first segment that day and it just kind of, as I like to say, the IAT bug bit me and I just couldn’t stop from there,” recalls Hinesh.

By the following August, Hinesh had become the 233rd person to complete the 1,000 mile hike.

And just yesterday, near the farm she grew up on in Kewaunee County, Hinesh became one of just a few to complete the journey again, this time hiking with friends she met through the Ice Age Trail Alliance.

“It’s just the camaraderie of the 1,000 mile wannabes and the alliance, it’s just a group of people that really want this trail to continue and they want to make it the best experience possible,” says Hinesh.

An educational assistant, who works with special needs students in the Madison area, Hinesh hiked the trail in segments, generally 10 to 20 miles at a time, in all kinds of conditions.

“My first journey was the wettest summer I think ever on the trail, and I was going through so much mud and water and the bugs were awful, my second journey though, it was so dry and there were no bugs hardly at all,” explains Hinesh.

Hinesh’s next goal is a 330 mile trail in Alabama, but she’ll always be grateful to the Ice Age Trail, and what she describes as the unbelievable health benefits for the body and mind it provides.

“It’s like a balm for your soul, it really is, in this fast-paced, moving world when things are just so crazy, especially now, it just helped to de-stress. Lots of people I think would really benefit from it beause any age, any person can do this,” says Hinesh.

